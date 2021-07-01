Startups are intending to develop an ecosystem to promote entrepreneurship all around the world. Building your own business or empire from scratch takes every bit of blood, sweat, dedication and soul. This pandemic has hit the industry hard and made it difficult for young entrepreneurs, but not for Robb Quinn, where he came up with his venture “The Sales Agency” to help their clients achieve high standards parallel to their goals of exponential sales growth, resulting in mutual growth.

Startups define themselves by innovating new ways of executing the ideas and when it comes to business and implementation, no amount of knowledge is ever enough. This is where “The Sales Agency” revolutionized the whole meaning of startups by serving and uplifting 700 clients’ businesses.

Despite the fact that Quinn was a college dropout, he had the vision to stand out in the industry by serving their clients authentically. There are a lot of accolades that Robb accomplished and that have flourished his own venture. Robb believes in building long term relationships and developing mutual trust with clients. He quotes “Raise your standards and normalize success” which automatically deduces the reason behind his venture’s growth.

By having an expansion vision in the mind, Robb’s venture “The Sales Agency” has helped clients and businesses with staffing and training remote sales reps to book sales calls and close new enrollments.

After serving clients and businesses happily, Robb has built a million-dollar company in two years, that too at the age of 28 years and with the mindset of expanding globally. Robb also envisages that he and his venture would be able to contribute in pursuit of a better world.