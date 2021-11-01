RJ Vikrant Bhatnagar gives credit to his listeners for his success and growth

“A voice that gets etched in the mind and the heart of the listener and inspires him to grow” — that’s perhaps the best way to describe RJ Vikrant and the impact he has on his listeners. Known as one of the leading radio personalities in the UAE, RJ Vikrant is somebody whose voice not just entertains or engages people but also inspires and motivates them.

“An RJ must be very responsible with what he says on the radio as his voice reaches out to a large number of people. Apart from ensuring that my shows are filled with entertainment and lots of humour, I make sure that the content is the kind that inspires my listeners and brings a smile to their faces. A lot of people listen to the radio while going to the office or travelling around in a vehicle. I try to ensure that my content makes them feel happier and better about the day,” says RJ Vikrant.

Today, with multiple radio stations around, there are numerous RJs and no dearth of content on the radio. Despite all the competition around, RJ Vikrant stands out with his unique sense of humour, wit and a charming voice. The success of his shows ‘Bumper To Bumper’ and ‘Weekend Insaniyat’ bear a testimony to the fact.

When asked what makes listeners connect to him, he says, “I think the one thing that helps an RJ connect to his listeners and vice-versa is his relatability. The listeners should feel that they are listening to a friend speak. When they think of you as one of their own, they will relate to you. I take the feedback of my listeners very seriously and that has helped me grow as an RJ.”

RJ Vikrant has been associated with Kadak FM, one of the most popular Hindi radio stations in the UAE, for several years now. He is known to discuss topics that are seldom referred to by other RJs and the kind that listeners connect to the most. RJ Vikrant was the recipient of the IRFA RJ of the Year Award and has been a TEDx speaker as well.