Ritesh Rawal is not a regular entrepreneur or an educational thinker. He is a global thinker who wants to inspire the world by creating innovative and result oriented education pattern that can address the current as well as the future educational needs of the children.

After extensive research and delayering various aspects of education, he came up with 6th Education Philosophy called “Manifestism.”

Ritesh introduced his philosophy in the year 2019. The genesis of Manifestism goes back to a question which was in Ritesh’s mind for a very long time – Do students know “Why” are they studying, what they are studying and if yes, do they know where will they use it in life?

According to Manifestism, the circle of learning can be considered complete only when there is manifestation. Learning space and learning environment are as important as teacher and curriculum. Manifestism is a universally applicable philosophy and it can be implemented in any part of the world.

Ritesh’s way of life – Dream, Think and Innovate inspired him to work on a senior secondary school called “Adhyay”. The idea of Adhyay is based on Ritesh’s question, or thought “What if a school is not a school and still a school”. This idea led to 3 innovations which are the key pillars of Adhyay:

Spironment – Innovation in learning space

The Out and Out Learning – Methodology

Limitlessness – Child Development

His other successful ventures include – Dudes & Dolls – The Cosmic School, Ritesh Rawal Foundation, his very innovative research projects The Gullies of India by Ritesh Rawal and Insync with Ritesh Rawal. All these ventures reflect Dream, Think and Innovate and all of them have been crafted by Ritesh in a very innovative manner.

Ritesh began his journey in the education sector 10 years ago and he spent ample time researching solutions for the genuine needs and expectations of the present-day students, their parents and teachers.

His global vision and deep understanding about global policy related subjects such as United Nation‘s Sustainable Development Goal of “Quality Education” allows him to think about education as a sector that can be leveraged in nation-building.