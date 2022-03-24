Rehnuma Khan: A Mumbai girl on a mission to give people a makeover

The Indian women of the present times are very ambitious and they are making a name in almost every field whether it is sports, business, banking, entrepreneurship, etc. Rehnuma Khan, who is from Mumbai is also one of those Indian women and she is stepping the ladder of success by growing her business but what makes her stand apart from others is the fact that she is also helping others in the best possible manner.

This beautiful and sober girl who is a makeup artist by profession belongs to a middle-class family and since her childhood, Rehnuma was very much interested in makeup and products related to it. As she grew, she started exploring cosmetic products which helped her a lot in increasing her knowledge base and she also tried them in order to know the best way to use them. She chose to convert her passion into her profession which certainly helped her in becoming one of the leading makeup artists of the present era.

However, Rehnuma Khan was not 100 percent satisfied with what she was doing because she saw that many girls were having skin problems which can be covered by cosmetic products but can’t be treated. She wished to treat the skin problems of her clients so she decided to come up a with a product which not only makes a person look beautiful but also makes her beautiful in reality by treating the skin issues. She started making new products by mixing various items and tried them on herself and her family members and after spending a lot of time and energy, she achieved success in creating a cream which is very much effective in regard to transforming a dark complexion into fair and getting rid of pimples, blackheads, black spots, wrinkles and signs of aging. The cream can be used by both males and females and it comes in two versions – for the face as well as for body.

Rehnuma Khan has named her cream as Khushi whitening cream because it is destined to bring happiness in the lives of those who are tired of their skin issues and problems. She also educates and imparts knowledge to her fans and followers by posting helpful beauty tips on her Instagram account (@makeupbyrehnumakhan) and the huge level of popularity that she enjoys can be ascertained by the fact that she has around 118K followers on Instagram.

Rehnuma Khan also conducts classes for those who aspire to become makeup artists but don’t have enough resources and she gives full support to those females who have no one to take care of them. She not only teaches her students the art of makeup but also promotes them in order to increase their client base and helps them in establishing themselves in this market.

Other than this, Rehnuma also helps the small businesses and startups by promoting them on her social media page free of cost but only after authenticating the details of the company and the products in order to ensure that she doesn’t promote any company which is working with a malicious intention. With this, Rehnuma Khan not only uses her knowledge but her popularity as well for the benefit of those who are trying to establish themselves in the market with limited resources.

As far as Rehnuma Khan’s fashion and styling sense is concerned, she is highly influenced by the Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan and people close to Rehnuma say that there are many similarities between the makeup artist and the actress.

There was time when the beauty expert Shahnaz Husain ruled the Indian beauty world and every girl listened to her and used her products for increasing her beauty but now it is the beginning of the new era and it will be Rehnuma Khan who will rule the industry and guide people in increasing their beauty.