No doubt, the advertising industry has undergone a few cycles of revolution since the days of mad men.

But- at each stage- there have always been pioneers, ushering in new advancements and setting a new baseline for competitors to measure progress against.

Setting that new baseline today undoubtedly is Thomas Herd- Forbes Magazine Digital Marketing Columnist- and the head of the US’ fastest-growing digital marketing agency T1 Advertising.

Along with his leadership team of SVP Brent Ferguson, CCO Dimetri Hogan, and COO Alesh Ancira Herd has developed solutions of every key performance metric in digital ranging from on-target IG growth at the rate of 250,000 followers per month, customer acquisition & revenue scaling, and primetime press.

Over the past two years, the firm has signed a whopping 500+ clients and in recent months, they have begun handling marketing for market leaders such as Sotheby’s International Realty and Ignite; billionaires including several NBA owners; and have exponentially increased sales revenue for numerous established brands, such as Touch Dolls, who is doing nearly $1M per month in revenue under T1’s helm.

Even the paralyzing effects of coronavirus have not slowed down the agency’s momentum, since they continue to adapt in agile fashion to market conditions and have helped brands build new digital sales funnels- such as Tik Tok consumer ecosystems- so that brands could compensate for the revenue they were losing in retail.

Now, as the markets start to re-stabilize and economies recuperate, look for T1 to become a major prosperity accelerator for up to thousands of brands and entrepreneurs through 2020-2021.