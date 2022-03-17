A real estate entrepreneur inspires the youth

Arun Malhotra is the CEO of AM Estate Developers. Building the brand from ground up and leading it become India’s top-notch premiere real estate developer and investor names in the market, he has been a strategic leader and an inspiration to the youth. Disrupting the real-estate and hospitality sector with his revolutionary concepts, Arun’s extensive experience in the domain has helped him level up the game for others to follow suit.

Innovating with his ideas and delving into the depths of consumer psyche, Arun has lent his experience to understand the intricacies of the market-trends as well as the new-day requirements of the customers. Analysing the pulse of the sector, he further uses his unique streak to penetrate the market and create new aspects to lure clients and cater to their expectations. Leveraging his skills to explore the potential of the estate and investment market, he amalgamates creativity and smart work to tread ahead in the industry.

With his venture, he has instilled a new culture, a greener one. His company offers a combination of sustainability, cost-effectiveness, and a keen grasp of local and international markets, ensuring a superior product. His expertise in the field has helped him come this far and string together a team of professionals who support him with his venture.

A man who has proven his mettle across various levels and through diverse challenges, Arun is a staunch believer of being consistent and forming symbiotic relationships as he paves his path to success. With the thought of “together, we rise”, he encourages his team to keep fuelling their fire to succeed and bring a reform in the Indian market.

Striving to make our country globally competitive, Arun is endeavouring to set new benchmarks in the industry and put AM Estate Developers on international maps, marking his indelible presence across the globe.