Gaining weight can be good if you are gaining muscle, but gaining fat is not a good sign. It encourages an unhealthy lifestyle and destroys the shape of your body by affecting the overall health. The main reason behind fat gain is because of the unhealthy eating habits and binge eating which most of the people do.

Ray Wetterlund III, a celebrity fitness trainer based out of San Diego, explains the need for having the right diet to live a healthy lifestyle.

“Not just diet, but physical exercise is of equal importance to stay fit,” says Ray. For all the people who have excess body fat or are obese, the fitness expert reveals that it is an alarming call for their body. The unhealthy diet promotes lethargy and discipline of a human being goes on a toss. The fitness trainer holds a degree in Kinesiology and is a licensed and certified personal trainer, strength and conditioning coach (CSCS) and a sports nutritionist.

In order to lose unwanted body fat, junk food is the biggest hurdle that comes in everyone’s way. Replace edible oil with butter and carbs with protein. Foods like rice contain a high amount of carbs which leads to an increase in body fat.

When asked about the consumption of fruits, Ray said, “I eat fruits but not every day. Fruits contain natural sugars which are a mix of fructose, sucrose and glucose. While consumption of fructose in high amount is bad, I believe people can eat fruits in a limited quantity as it contains essential vitamins.”

Another key point highlighted by Ray to lose weight is that you should eat more often. Yes, that is true. “You cannot starve to lose weight. Instead, take your small meals every three hours and drink lots of water. The consumption of water detoxifies and removes the toxins from the body. Eating at small intervals keeps the body metabolism high and boosts energy,” added Ray.

Known for his award-winning 1000+ calorie-burning RW3 Boot Camp, Ray Wetterlund III has built a strong clientele across San Diego and has a huge following on social media. Transforming and giving people a new lifestyle, Ray Wetterlund III is an inspirational force one can look up to when it comes to health and fitness.