Ratan Pratap, popular television and digital host, was awarded the ‘Outstanding Host of the Year’ Award by W.O.W. Iconic Styliasta Awards 2021. The award show was conducted online due to Covid restrictions. The host turned actor was elated to receive this prestigious award.

“I am grateful to the jury of the award show for selecting me. It’s a great honour for me to even be nominated. Winning it is a different feeling altogether. I have worked very hard to be where I am and recognition like this is a huge motivation to keep giving my best,” he expressed.

Discussing his transition from digital to television, Ratan said, “I was launched on a live digital broadcast show where I hosted a chat show. Following this I was presented with opportunities to host television shows. Working on both mediums I have realised that they both have a slightly different audience. Today, television still has a much wider reach in Indian households. The working style of both is more or less the same. As a performer, I enjoy to be able to work on both. In fact, I would love to maintain a balance between the two.”

Ratan shared that there are very few awards shows in India that recognise hosts and that this needs to change. “Every performer, whether an actor or a host or a comedian, deserves to be recognised for their talent. I wish and hope that bigger award shows that air on primetime entertainment channels start including these categories. That would really be encouraging for any artist.”

Ratan, who is a ranked outsider, came to Mumbai with zero Bollywood connections. He is also speculated to make his acting debut in the coming year.

“I am happy with how things are going and I am happy to face the challenges that I am facing, learning so much every day. I am okay working doubly hard because I know my experiences will make me a better human being. Also, if you get something on a platter you tend to take it for granted. I have seen a lot of rejection in the beginning of my career and that makes me cherish and value every minute I get to work. I take every assignment (small or big, TV show or a live event) very seriously. I am very fortunate to be able to do what I love for a living.”