Life itself is in phases. Everything in life is taken from one step to another. It doesn’t just happen overnight. The fact that we all dream of being successful doesn’t mean we’ll rush our way into that success; it’s one step at a time. Victory and dreams have a long story to tell when it comes to people who are really passionate about their works being unique in their own ways and are able to stand out from among the others within the same field of expertise.

Ramneek Sidhu, the young digital marketing consultant who hails from the city of Mohali, Punjab had his dreams take over his head since he had been a teenager. From a young age, Sidhu stood out different from among the children of his age. He has been quite determined as to where life wants to take him and started paving the way to a career even before he actually stepped into the field.

With his passion that drove him forward, he was able to set up a company of his own, Digital Kings in UAE in the year 2016. Through this, he was able to engage in marketing and online promotions for various sportsmen, business professionals as well as Bollywood celebrities. He was able to grow as a marketing consultant in a very short period of time with his hard work and zeal toward his job.

All along his journey of success Sidhu was never tired of the profession he had chosen to excel at. He manages to keep the same enthusiasm and vigour he had at the beginning phase of his career. When asked about what is it that keeps him so confident he says, “I was quite confident and determined about my passion and what I wanted. Determination is just like a moving train, it doesn’t stop for any reason until it reaches its destination. Every human needs to have this mentality of not stopping until something is achieved. There’ll definitely be obstacles and roadblocks, but how we react to these obstacles will determine how far we’ll go on the road to success.”

With the pandemic that came out of the blue that left many businesses on the verge of destruction, Ramneek Sidhu firmly believes that it has paved the way to endless possibilities in digital marketing. He says, “The pandemic has badly hit the economy. Overwhelming shocks in the business market have left individuals and companies stressed. Hence, there is a need for professional assistance that can boost the financial status of small and large scale industries. This has turned out to be a boon for the digital marketing field with new trends taking over every now and then.”

Ramneek Sidhu has been able to introduce many signature marketing strategies of his own along with the trends that have created waves in the digital marketing field.

The most impactful strategy he had been able to make an influence among the people was through the introduction of personalized content, products, emails and more. Another one he adds to the list is the use of social messaging apps that can be very useful in sending messages to customers directly as they allow personalization and add value to the user experience.

According to Ramneek Sidhu, with these trends in digital marketing that add colour to the various marketing strategies, more trends are expected to take over the arena in the coming years making digital marketing the hotspot for every promotional content. He intends to expand his consultancy to Canada in the year 2021 with these colourful additions.