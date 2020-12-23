The post lockdown world seems uncertain and unforgiving. During these desperate times, there is someone who’s out there expanding businesses and creating wealth steadily, Rajul Raghuvanshi, the owner of RRR Media.

Based in India, Raghuvanshi deals in social media marketing, i.e., making influencers, brands, and budding celebrities reach their full potential. His target is generating audience reach for his clients’ hit bull’s eye every time. But how does one get where Rajul has in this small interval of time? It usually takes time and several ups and downs to learn the basics of digital marketing. Yet, by doing it under his guidance, you certainly will avoid any roadblocks that might come your way.

It is years of hard work and learning experience that makes him relentless when it comes to hitting targets. He has been in this business for almost three years now and has helped many clients create strategies and portfolios to meet long-term goals.

Using a different and unique growth methodology for each client based on their past and current statistics to meet the risk threshold, he has helped multiple businesses generate an income of over 6-7 figures.

It is a dedicated and well-planned working strategy. This requires high dedication levels and hard-work for long hours which might tempt one to seek over-compensation in return. But Rajul always likes to work with integrity and believes in quality work. For him, work ethics are everything, and every buck should be earned honestly.

Apart from digital marketing, he’s been into several other trades and has expertise in content creation. Rajul is an all-rounder and likes to keep it that way. It is a rare sight indeed to come across individuals like him these days who are actually passionate about their work and like learning new things every day.