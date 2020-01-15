While many people spend years of their life with a dream to become a director, Rahul Gupta has gained success in much less time. A creative mind, he is an upcoming director who hails from Kanpur. He came to Mumbai in 2017 with a dream of becoming a director. Having little experience about direction, he started approaching production houses but his efforts went in vain. However, he struggled and gave everything for the cinema. By luck or you can say destiny, things worked in his favour when a popular director, Vishal Chaturvedi approached him to work in Laughing Colours. Being one of the biggest entertainment pages, Laughing Colours has got a mammoth presence on social media and it is one of the most active pages on Facebook.

He worked dedicatedly and made a lot of internet-breaking videos including ‘Gaali’, ‘Smoker’s Diary’, ‘BetiKyunBachao’ and many more. For better opportunities, he later quit his job to find something more challenging. He said, “Growth is very important in everyone’s life not just financially but also professionally. After creating viral video content, I wanted to try my luck in the digital space. Some things take time, but they are definitely worth the wait.” After leaving his job, Gupta did not have any Plan B, but he was pretty sure about his goal of becoming a director.

He approached many producers to invest in one of his web series. With people dissing his ideas of directing a web series, he worked hard towards his narrative skills and impressed Ankur Tiwari with whom he worked in ‘Beer Boys and Vodka Girls’. Ankur is the owner of Brotherhood Motion Pictures and brother of Ankit Tiwari, a renowned singer in Bollywood. Besides this, Rahul Gupta will soon be directing a webs series for the OTT platform named ULLU.