The duo entrepreneur of Kolkata is showing the world if you are creative and carrying deep love for Mother Nature, you can take care of nature from any profession. My Canvas Talk is one of India’s fastest-growing stage-based talk shows. Right now in a very short period, celebrities from different fields show up on the show as a speaker.

They have already reached 7 states of India via their virtual initiative. But the unique part is, from every one thousand views of their YouTube, they are planting one tree. They are probably one of the first YouTube channels in the world to come up with this initiative.

“Super cyclone Amphan” hit the coastal areas of West Bengal and Odisha on May 20 resulting in major devastation, claiming at least 86 lives and affected thousands of households, standing crops, and completely disrupted water and electricity supply in the region. According to the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), over 5,000 trees were uprooted due to the storm.

At that time the co-founders of the popular talk show “My Canvas Talk”, Rahul Basak and Amit Das came with the idea to plant trees from their views received from their My Canvas Talk YouTube channel. By that time they had 1 lakh plus views and they planted 100 trees. As they said, “My Canvas Talk will plant one tree for every one thousand views received from YouTube. And not once or twice but for the rest of the time.”

For their first tree plantation program, they have joined hands with a non-profit organization called “BakuliAid Foundation.”

“We created My Canvas Talk for the people, and it’s because of them we are growing day by day. As the co-founder of this esteemed organization, I always thought about how to give something return not only to our audiences but to all the people in general, what else can be better than oxygen? Thus we started our tree plantation initiative. And it will run for the rest of the company life,” says Amit.

“My Canvas Talk always believes in giving back to the people. We build this company to motivate people, and because of the love that we are receiving every day, we are growing. The tree plantation program from the views of My Canvas Talk YouTube channel is one of its kind approaches towards saving nature from global warming. We are the only talk show right now in this world to do this,” says Rahul.

Rahul and Amit started their journey as entrepreneurs a few years back and in this short period, they are the well-known face of the ecosystem with their canvas group of companies. My Canvas Talk is their second venture, it is the first stage-based talk show born from the “City of Joy”, Kolkata.

The main goal of creating this platform was, they believe positive stories have the power to help people to focus in the mainstream of life especially people who are suffering from different mental issues. As the numbers are growing day by day for depression and other mental health issues cases, they wanted to create this free and open platform from where people will watch and listen to various achievers from Tollywood stars to national and international singers to various social activists to entrepreneurs and many more.