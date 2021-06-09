The entertainment industry has spread its wings all over the world. The online world is flooded with numerous entertaining mediums and YouTube is on top and trending amongst all. The YouTubers struggle hard to present their skills before the audiences. Let’s meet one such great talent who is tremendously famous for his viral videos. Meet Purav Jha from Delhi. He is a famous YouTuber and actor well known by his nickname “Poplu”.

The Beginning

Purav comes from a middle-class family residing in Delhi. His father is a school teacher but wants Purav to become an Engineer. On the other hand, Purav was fascinated by the entertainment industry. Since childhood, he was fond of mimicry and used to mimic all the time while entertaining his friends. He was always very keen on his passion for doing something unique and new in the wider entertainment world.

During his school time, Purav used to entertain his schoolmates with various mimicry acts. Many of his friends were using Tik-Tok and asked Purav to showcase his skills on Tik-Tok. One day, Purav, with curiosity, opened an account on Tik-Tok and started making vines and videos on it. No sooner, he got a tremendous response and fan following on Tik-Tok which encouraged him further. Purav was extremely overjoyed and this gave him the courage to start something new to take a big step ahead.

Family Response

Initially, Purav did not get positive family support as his parents wanted him to make a career in Engineering. But Purav was confident in his career choice and asked for one year grace period to at least try something. He confidently told his father to give him one last chance and if it doesn’t work he will leave the career and concentrate on becoming an Engineer.

Debut on YouTube

“After the great success on Tik-Tok and receiving many encouraging comments, I was very much happy. One day I messaged Mayank Mishra who was also the friend of famous YouTuber Harsh Beniwal. We have been in a nice friendship and I told him about my acting. One day, Mayank introduced me to Harsh Beniwal and I got a chance to work with him. It was an outstanding experience working with such great talent. Harsh also appreciated my work and made me a part of his team. We worked together on numerous projects which were trending on YouTube. Thus, my aim of becoming a YouTuber and actor was accomplished.”

When the students of my father used to comment on my acting or trending videos, my father also felt very happy. He allowed me to do a career in this world, proudly says young YouTuber Purav Jha.

Future Prospect

Purav’s one trending video was “Shonty And Poplu” which created a buzz in the entertainment industry and also grabbed millions of views. Purav played the role of “Poplu” which was highly appreciated by the audience and received claps from every corner. After seeing the unexpected response to YouTube videos, Purav now is all set to mark his presence on the OTT Platform. His profile has been selected for an upcoming project and now we will see Purav Jha in an outstanding avatar very soon. Stay Tuned!