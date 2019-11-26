“The way to get started is to quit talking and begin doing,” these lines become an inspiration for Ronee Dhingra who, in a very short span of time, has matched his footsteps with few of the top producers in the entertainment industry.

A B-Tech degree holder in the IT (Information Technology) stream, Dhingra feels that one should give his mind and heart to get success and he follows the same in his routine life. From production, direction, to celebrity management, Ronee has proved his worth and versatility in the industry.

He has worked with major music labels including T Series. To his credit go Punjabi songs like ‘3 Saal’ and ‘Standard High’. The songs became a rage on social mediums and received many accolades.

Few other music videos are in the pipeline that will come under the music label T Series. He was not only the producer but he directed the much-liked song ‘Standard High’ and it was a major hit in the Punjabi music industry. The song remained on top of the charts for several weeks and was on the lips of music lovers. Not only this, his songs have a great following among the music lovers and garner huge response on the video-sharing platform YouTube.

He is in talks with several stars and music directors as he is planning to produce a complete music album very soon.

Apart from his interest in the music world, Ronee Dhingra also is a successful entrepreneur. He has his own company ‘Futureworx Entertainment’. His firm also is into celebrity management and it handles various PR works of renowned stars from the Punjabi and Bollywood industry. His firm is known for grooming a celebrity and finding him a place in the list of ‘stars’.

Ronee is also into the hospitality business and runs a chain of restaurants and lounges in New Delhi. If you are a nightlife lover, Ronee also has few lounges to give you an amazing experience. His lounges have a great blend of great music, dance, and food.

As Ronee himself is a music lover, anyone visiting his restaurants and lounges gets an incredible touch of music and dance and it adds to the excitement even more.

Ronee is a fun-loving guy and has a great fan following on social media. His Instagram account has many followers and has great engagement too. Ronee never fails to take time out from his busy schedule for his fans and friends.

Despite having his engagements in so many things he still loves to be grounded.