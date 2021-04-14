Born in the small town of Assam named Karimganj, Priyanka Sarmacharjee was bold enough to harbour a beautiful or rather, a pretty dream in her heart from childhood. The girl who took up her mother’s makeup kit and decked up in front of the bedroom mirror was not content to look pretty herself. She wanted others to look pretty as well. She wanted to make them look pretty.

The Dream

A burning urge rose inside her to let everyone know how to bring the perfect brushstroke, how to choose the perfect shade for a base, how to look natural but chic. She had that fairy godmother inside of her whose mission was to make all Cinderella look like the princesses they actually were. It was a dream that didn’t let her sleep. It was a dream that would make her fly.

First Roll

Priyanka’s first director, mentor and trainer was of course her mother. Seeing her daughter’s passion, she took up the video camera and Priyanka Sarmacharjee gave her first make-up lesson. Little did the small girl know it was a big step in history and her dream would only get stronger. She was so young that she didn’t even understand what her dream exactly was. But she knew she had to do something big.

Starting Days

Priyanka’s initial days were filled with many hurdles and puddles but her passion for makeup helped her overcome all of them. Today, she has transformed many brides for their most special day helping her garner fame and success. Ranging from tycoons to celebrities from different film industries of India and the television industry at large, Priyanka has worked with almost every renowned celebrity who couldn’t trust anyone but Priyanka Sarmacharjee for her commendable work.

Feeling pretty

As a professional, Priyanka had seen how the market was flooded with big foreign brands. Many of these were not affordable and left a huge carbon load in their making. Also, as an animal lover, she knew how the makeup industry exploited animals and their lives for popular items of makeup. She had seen Kylie Jenner become a fashion icon and she was almost Priyanka’s age. Priyanka Sarmacharjee knew she had to go big.

She was preparing herself up for it as she did her MBA in marketing. Soon, her beauty platform Feel Pretty came into the market. It is a must-go-to store for any beauty enthusiast. Priyanka launched her own beauty brand as well. Of course, it would carry her name—‘P’—P-LASH and P-BRUSH came to the market as the premium range of eyelashes and beautiful makeup brushes.

Anyone can go online at Feel Pretty and get these lovely pieces of work and dream. Going by Priyanka’s ambition, the items are absolutely cruelty-free and local.

The Next Big Thing

Priyanka’s big dream is to make her local brand go global. Even in her early twenties, she is already operating all across India. With her products available online now on major e-commerce sites like Flipkart and Amazon, it looks like the CEO of Feel Pretty, Priyanka Sarmacharjee, will soon reach the top of her flight, like a fairy godmother of hundreds and feel even prettier.