How the president of Jagrut NGO helps spread awareness in society

Everyone must have heard the phrase “With great power comes great responsibility” and Narendra Hirani, the President of ‘Jagrut NGO’ believes in this mantra more than anything else.

Narendra, who is a well-known social activist in the commercial capital (Mumbai) of India has always been proactive in raising voices of the unheard, taking initiatives to empower women, nurturing and providing opportunities to children of orphanages, or working on child development.

The life of a social worker is never easy and they do it without any vested interest and just with a vision- Empowering and Uplifting Society. Jagrut is one such Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) that has been at the forefront of eradicating many social issues and working towards Nation-building.

Believing in the idea of nurturing fellow citizens and making them responsible, Jagrut NGO, under the able and strong leadership of Narendra Hirani is working selflessly in creating social awareness and educating the citizens at a mass level. Social Workers have the ability to influence different communities and encourage individuals to contribute towards Nation-building and Narendra Hirani is one fine example of this. Narendra Hirani who is the President of Jagrut NGO and the Vice-President of Mumbai North-Central District Congress Committee has been recognized and appreciated for his charitable and social work several times.

Envisioned to create a progressive society, Jagrut NGO organizes different initiatives, events, and campaigns in the city of Mumbai to spread awareness at a mass level regarding a plethora of topics. They also provide computer training to the underprivileged and marginalized section alongside children from orphanages. Jagrut, throughout the BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, municipal body of Mumbai) schools, distributes free books to young students with a crystal-clear vision- empowering child development. Helping the senior citizens and uneducated people with enrollment, printing, and distribution of the Aadhaar Card, Jagrut is doing every possible step to help Mumbaikars.

Talking about all the new initiatives that Jagrut has taken, Narendra Hirani, the President of Jagrut NGO says, “I believe a society cannot be progressive unless they help and support the underprivileged ones. Social Services are an essential ingredient to take everyone together and move forward towards Nation-building and this is the agenda with which we are on the ground 24*7. Children are the foundation of a better and a promising future and hence they should be provided with everything that they need and I, via Jagrut NGO, is ensuring that in my little capacity.”

