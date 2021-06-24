The Indian industry is full of talents from different parts of the world. Actresses like Nora Fatehi, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri and several others have won many hearts with their beautiful performances. One more actress who hails from Poland and is a rising star is Matylda Bajer.

Matylda Bajer is a known name in the film industry as well as on social media. People know her not only for her acting but also for the influence she makes online with her fitness and health-related videos. Bajer is a part of the UK-South Indian film called A Beautiful Breakup. Directed by Ajith Vasan Uggina, the romantic horror thriller also stars actor Krish.

The music of A Beautiful Breakup is composed by the legend Ilaiyaraaja. Matylda Bajer says that the music maestro has produced commendable music for the film and people will definitely fall in love with it. Bajer is happy to be associated with such great talents from the Indian film industry.

As an actress and a social media influencer, the Polish beauty has a busy schedule. If you take a look at her Instagram profile, you’ll fall in love with her charm in all the pictures and photoshoots. Believe it or not, there was a time when Bajer was not comfortable with clicking pictures. However, when she visited India and fell in love with films and Bollywood, her life changed completely.

The actress was asked what happens when actors have to spend their day during a long shoot for their film or any other project. Matylda Bajer shared, “Doing a lead no matter the size of the movie requires a lot of work that takes many weeks and starts even before one steps in front of the camera. Once the shoot schedule starts it is often quite hectic, especially if there are certain limitations such as location availability, weather, crew availability etc.”

Bajer added, “Sometimes shoot timings extend due to various reasons and everyone has to be on set for prolonged time. Everyone gets tired but it gets especially tricky for the artist. An artist has to be ready for multiple shots from different angles, delivering dialogues whilst remaining in character and trying best to look decent even if it’s 4 am and work has been going on since the morning a day prior.”