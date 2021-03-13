The spotlight on plus-size fashion has opened doors for many models and influencers who once hesitated to try their luck in modelling. When we say plus-size models, Sammy Krieger is a sensation who is making the rounds over the internet. The name sounds very familiar and for all the right reasons. She is the face of Fashion Nova, a global plus-size fashion apparel brand.

Her immense success as a plus-size model and a social media influencer is because she never got carried away by the public’s opinion. “When you work in the field of modelling, there’s a constant pressure to be up to date. I partially agree with it. But having said that, the negative comments and trolls don’t bother me,” said Sammy. The influencer in her extraordinary career has always done what she feels is right for her.

Breaking the norms of having a perfect body, Krieger is very comfortable in her skin the way she is. A majority of her posts on Instagram depict her hotness quotient, and her pictures are often in a bikini or sporty outfits. Hailing from Portland, Oregon, Sammy Krieger enjoys a fan following from all over the world. Her followers on Instagram are legit proof of it. With more than 3 million followers, the model is unstoppable.

With her boldness and confidence, she has rightly inspired curvy women from all walks of life to be the way they are. “We need to realize and understand that we can do anything with our lives because of who we are. Instead of worrying about body weight, wake up and worry about the list of your achievements for the day. What you can do for the people and how you can contribute your best,” added Krieger.

Cherishing the golden days when she began her career, Sammy revealed that it all started simply by posting her fashion pictures on social media. Rest everything followed up and took her on a journey of a lifetime. Much before modelling came her way, Sammy Krieger worked in fashion retail stores, and today she has got collaboration offers from an ample number of fashion and lingerie brands.

Besides associating with Rihanna’s lingerie brand, Savage X Fenty, Sammy Krieger has worked with many other fashion brands globally.