Players Data & Analytics key part in International Cricket & Franchise League’s”

Cricket is the second most popular sport after soccer in terms of viewership. However, players’ assessment and many operational decisions in cricket are primarily based on experts’ subjective judgments using aggregate performance statistics. This approach is not only highly inefficient but may result in a biased decision.

Manpreet Sidhu, who is working as a Performance and Strategy Analyst Coach for various ICC Approved T20 Leagues with National side of CRICKET CANADA.

In today’s era Cricket Players Data Analytics is a must for any Teams. “For me Twenty20 format of cricket is probably the most significant development of the game in the current era.

Actually Just as this platform is important for all the domestic and international players to make their place in the team and prepare better for the coming season, similarly all the team’s coaches and support Staff is very important also their job challenge is that we can make a better strategy for an opposing team and our team can improve them based on that strategy in every area during the match, that’s why Players data and Technical Analysis holds a lot of importance during on any big league.

He, shared his international experience with us, how it seems to work as a Team Performance & Strategy Analyst Coach in premier Leagues Like:- LPL (Lanka Premier League), Abu Dhabi T10, BPL (Bangladesh Premier League), Global GT20 (Canada Premier League) and working with an International Cricket Team of CANADA. He said that player analysis and data analytics have a lot of impact during any tournament, so that we know the strength of the team of the opponents, their weakness, how they can think during a pressure match and based on this we make our strategy for the next game with all our players and coaching staff.

Data analytics is increasingly being used for players data driven decision making in many International and franchise Teams. It helps assessment of individual player performance; opponent’s strengths & weakness is a fundamental task in team management.

I have witnessed the rage of the cricket season. The battle between the teams. The fight for the trophy. Fans sitting glued to television screens every evening. The sporting of team jerseys. Everybody loves going back in time, assessing how teams and players have performed.

For me, data that is related to a single batsman – the number of balls faced, the number of runs scored, the strike rate, the number of fours and sixes, the strike rate against a particular bowler, the runs scored against a particular bowler. ⁣

Same like bowler – the number of overs bowled, the number of wickets that the bowler has taken, the number of runs given, the number of runs given, the bowling average, and so on. Apart from this, there is also statistical data that will highlight the way the ball was swung during the initial stages of the game, the way each player responds to the delivery, also that will be based on recent match performances.

Collectively, all of this data has the potential to create vast opportunities to analyze and make meaningful insights which in turn will help captains make the right decision on and off the field. It empowers teams with the ability to make accurate decisions about a game that is known to be unpredictable.

