Completing over 2 years in a pandemic ridden world, it has become evident now more than ever how much prominence the digital world has gained lately. Paving the way for a whole new set of careers, this field has attracted all of this generation’s technological natives.

Piyush Mittal is just one of those mavericks–setting out on his entrepreneurial journey in the digital world. Over 2 years, Piyush has made waves in the digital marketing forum by executing over 700+ digital campaigns. Moreover, their impressive list of influencers and talents onboard has attracted over 200+ brands into joining forces with them. Achieving such affluence in such a limited period is no less than a Herculean feat that these young entrepreneurs have managed to achieve.

The media and entertainment sector is a vast field having an ample number of services to offer. In this cut-throat competitive world, very few companies make their mark by offering an array of services to their clients. Amidst these challenging times, Piyush Mittal had already made quite a name for himself in the industry, having worked directly with some digital behemoths from the get-go.

“I understood from the beginning that this field–albeit harbouring insane potential for growth–was also very chaotic. Prior experience prepared me to take all the necessary tough calls and figure out the right set of strategies to make our advance forward,” said Piyush Mittal.

He added that there is still a lot more he wants to achieve with his skills.

Piyush’s vigour and tenacious hustle found him a significant spot on the list of young entrepreneurs. Speaking on being his own, Piyush states, “The journey can be challenging and exciting at the same time.”

