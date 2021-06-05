Following any passion is not an easy thing, you often have to sacrifice many things in order to succeed but only true determination can make you win. Indian celebrity photographer and businessman Arbaz Amin Khan is such a winner. He has achieved his dreams with all his efforts. He has been doing various kinds of photoshoots for a long time and he has been making it the best in class.

He is a versatile celebrity photographer covering various types of skilful photography. He majorly covers celebrity photo shoots, film photography, fashion photography, portraits, corporate photography, wedding and prewedding, advertising, commercial, landscapes, environment, lifestyle, black and white, interiors, architecture, still photography, video shooting, etc.

He has launched his own brand titled Clickomania. He has also launched Fox Portrait Studios and he has won many awards as well. He was born on 25th April 1990 in Mumbai to Bilkis Khan and Amin Khan. He has achieved quite a lot at a very young age. Let’s have a look at his journey and what he has to say about it.

Celebrity Photographer Arbaz Khan has been doing many types of shoots for a long time. When asked about his experience of this journey he says, “I have always wanted to be a photographer. It’s something which has always interested me a lot. It has always been my dream. When I started working as a freelancer it was not at all easy. I had to learn and shape my skills a lot. Each type of photography has its own challenges. While doing a celebrity photoshoot you have to be very creative and need to highlight the sides of the celebrity which have never been shown before.

“In corporate photoshoots, you have to be very clear about the concept and your idea should exactly merge with it in order to deliver the best results. While shooting for weddings it’s all about how you can show the chemistry and love of the couple because it’s going to be a lifetime with them. While doing the portraits it’s important to be aware of the perfect angles, and there are many such interesting things that keep me intrigued to learn more and deliver the best.

“While doing sports photography I got a chance to click Spencer Johnson and his team. It was a memorable experience. I launched my own brand Clickomania which gave me immense pleasure and a chance to expand my creative vision and skills. Apart from that my Fox Portrait Studios is also something to look forward to. It’s all about the celebrities and the glamour world. I feel very happy about all the love I have got until now and for the love and appreciation I’m still receiving for my work.

“One more thing I would like to mention is about the love of my life Twinkle Pawar. We have been dating for quite a time now and she has always been by my side in all my ups and downs. I’m soon going to marry her and she is not just my life partner but together we have done many projects as well. I’m soon going to experiment and bring many new projects with fresh concepts and I’m really excited about it.”

Arbaz Amin Khan has always proved his worth and skills. His achievements speak for him. Apart from photography he is a black belt in Karate and has completed a course from the Indian Diamond Martial Arts Association of India which includes fitness exercise kicks, katas, running, trekking, swimming, horse riding, group fight (full contact and kickboxing), weapons katas. His hobbies have definitely been very supportive in nurturing his passion and giving him a wider perspective and a better understanding of how he can capture all the moments in the best way possible.

His few upcoming projects include Photoshoots of few celebrities, India Kids Fashion Week, and Garments shoot for Label Twinkle Pawar. His many more projects are in the pipeline and they will be revealed soon.