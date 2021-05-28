Patrick Sargis is a full-stack digital marketer, entrepreneur, founder and CEO of Marketers Edge. His clients are 7, 8, 9-figure businesses who seek Sargis’ services to expand their market and build a strong presence on the internet. He is a school dropout who has made a mark for himself in the business world with his skills and brilliant knowledge about digital marketing.

So how did Patrick make himself an expert in digital marketing and set his foot in the entrepreneurial world? He says, “I started running online businesses and generating income at a very young age. I would go to conferences, read hundreds of books, and paid to learn from the best marketers in the world. I was never good at school and dropped out of college.”

The entrepreneur adds, “I was able to generate multiple millions online by the time I was 24 years old. I did this by helping businesses increase their conversions online through better strategy, offer optimization, copy, and sales funnel creation.”

In the year 2018, Patrick Sargis’ first ad helped him earn more than $100,000 in just 40 days. It was a major turning point in his career. He kept earning such a huge amount for months and eventually decided to launch his marketing agency, Marketers Edge. Sargis says that business has always been his way to evolve in life. Money has been secondary for him. However, Sargis was aware that to achieve his financial targets, he must change himself and have a positive approach in his work life and business.

Furthermore, he shared some tips that can help one to do better with digital marketing and also as a business owner:

Regardless of your product or industry, you are in the business of acquiring customers. Your ability to acquire customers is directly proportional to your marketing. Your marketing consists of your offer, your copy, and your sales funnel. A simple tweak to your copy or sales funnel can immediately 2X, 3X, 5X, or even 10X your sales. Bad copy is much more expensive than hiring a great copywriter.

Marketers Edge founder Patrick Sargis was also asked to give some encouraging advice to those who wish to work in the same field as him. The digital marketer shares, “Become the best in the world at your skill-sets. Be committed, consistent, and patient – massive results come over time from the compound effect.”