When the Premier League gents want a little break they mostly head for Dubai. Patrice Evra, former Manchester United and France defender recently made an appearance in Dubai.

While in Dubai this time, Evra wanted a unique experience that would allow him to see a different side of Dubai almost through a local lens. He told his good friend Ahmed Khalfan Yasin his goal in mind during this tour and the rest is history.

Yasin got the trip started by making a stop at MK Barbershop. Yasin’s motto—you always have to look your best when in Dubai! From there the two sought on a different journey as Khalfan is a coffee enthusiast. Evra was able to experience some of the best coffee in Jumeriah from Arabic cava to nice espresso.

Evra mentioned the past few times he hadn’t had the opportunity to experience nice Arabic dishes so Khalfan arranged some of the best restaurants and hidden gems for Evra to tick this off his list. Khalfan is known to be a huge lifestyle specialist and he didn’t leave anything short when taking care of Patrice.

