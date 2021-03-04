Paresh Patel, born on 22nd October 1976 in Mehsana, Gujarat is the director of the “Milan Sales Corporation” and the founder of “The Faster”. He started with his entrepreneurial ventures in 1980 with agriculture products then shifted to various other ventures in the pipe trading and manufacturing industry.

In 1996 he opened his very own firm, namely Milan Sales Corporation, which trades in agricultural pipes casing, column, cement and pipe fittings. With the huge success of this enterprise, he then established the Milan Group of Companies in 2002. Under the supervision of Paresh Patel, this enterprise has attained a very fast pace and dynamic growth in its sector. They offer products to very well known brands like Ankur, Raksha and Supreme.

In 2016, Paresh Patel officially started trading in pipes and then in 2018, he started pipe manufacturing. He then moved on to founding “The Faster” in 2019 which is a cycle franchise business. “The Faster” cycle franchise business turned out to be a blast and he soon expanded to 23 different franchises all over Gujarat. His success from “The Faster” is well seen all over Gujarat.

In the future, Paresh Patel has his mind on expanding the “Faster” franchise to over 125 showrooms in Gujarat. The success of his previous ventures is evidence enough that he will achieve this goal sooner than anyone can expect. At the end of March 2021, the “Faster” will expand to other locations, namely Rajasthan, Goa and Maharashtra under the supervision and guidance of Paresh Patel.

Paresh has shown exceptional leadership skills and innovation which has led to his success in every venture he has pursued. His long term goal is to expand the cycle franchise “The Faster” to around 500 different locations all over India. The Faster will soon be the largest manufacturers of cycles and the industry leader in this segment.

A great entrepreneur has the ability to gain from potential niche opportunities in every industry, and that is what Paresh was able to do in such a short period. His ambition and vision are clear for his company and he will certainly achieve it.