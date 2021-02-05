With changing times, a kitchen is no longer a woman’s domain. Whole families come together in a kitchen, either to cook or to eat. The way families have gone from joint to nuclear in the past decades, so has the kitchen too.

Modular kitchens are not a luxury anymore and companies like Ozo Kitchen are doing a yeoman’s service to make it affordable for everyone. Anyone seeking a good experience in their cooking space can access the company website and check out the whole range of kitchen designs.

Ozo Kitchen has identified that good, hygienic kitchen space is a necessity for every household. Besides, they realise that such modular kitchens need not be too complex to design, execute or install.

Speaking about their business model, their Founder-CEO Radhakrishnan says, “On an average, a modular kitchen’s budget accounts for at least 40% of the total money spent on doing the interiors of a home. Therefore, a modern, easy-to-handle kitchen is no less than a big-ticket purchase for an Indian family, whether joint or nuclear.”

However, getting a modular kitchen is easier said than done!

Ozo Kitchen’s allows you to check out their kitchen designs and then select the one that appeals the most to you. Not only can you visualise the design but you can also find out its price and other details before placing an order. Keeping their promise of bringing affordable modular kitchens closer to Indians, Ozo Kitchen asks for just Rs 1000 as initial payment while the rest can be paid in easy monthly instalments.

The highlights of Ozo Kitchen designs are as follows:

1) Affordable

2) Faster delivery (within a fortnight)

3) Quality Product (It is an ISO Certified venture)

Their standardized kitchen modules are designed to attract the middle class and provide them with good, functional kitchens at affordable prices. The in-house software of the company allows them to design unique kitchens at a faster rate.

Moreover, they have their own large warehouses where they store their kitchen modules, allowing them to keep up the supply on time. Last but not the least, their technicians and carpenters are well-trained to install kitchens faster.

Ozo Kitchen also keeps in mind the fact that Indian kitchens are primarily wet-spaces, with a lot of usage of water. Therefore, they build their modules with high-quality, water-resistance plywood, thus keeping everything safe while allowing the customer the freedom of usage.

With more and more Indians shifting to a standardized living space, modular kitchens are the next best choice to make for the people. This makes Ozo Kitchen owners confident that they will become a national brand over the next 5 years.

For them, the buzz word remains an “affordable high-quality modular kitchen and delivered fast.”