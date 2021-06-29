Bhumika Bahl, a Celebrity Makeup Artist, Makeover Expert, Glamologist, Image Consultant, Grooming and Etiquette Expert, Kinesics Enthusiast, and Language Expert she is here to shape everyone’s dreams to realities. She believes in the idea, to spread awareness and educates young girls to set their trends in the industry. Bhumika Bahl likes to be called an educator and a life coach more than a Makeup Artist.

Bhumika Bahl started her career as a Senior Financial Auditor when she realized that her heart is passionate about colors and makeup. She listened to her inner voice and finally decided to follow her gut, her heart, and her dreams.

She is a self-learned makeup enthusiast and a believer in dreaming tomorrow.

She was backed up with stability, lack of resources, the fear of potential investment, and lack of adequate knowledge and skills for a while but she never gave up and stayed firm in the same direction. She started learning the skills from a couple of academies in her state and took certifications from a few International Makeup Artists.

Now, the knowledge was in place with her constant effort to polish her skills and excel.

In her entire process, a thought that constantly evoked her mind was, ’The lack of resources and adequate knowledge should not hamper the growth and dreams of young minds.’ Hence, with this motto, she started her journey as a Makeup Educator and a life coach to support young minds and dreams.

She believes that if you know something, it should be passed on efficiently.

Even before the pandemic started and everyone adopted the new way of learning through ‘online’ means, Bhumika Bahl had started her online makeup classes for people all around the globe. She was the first Makeup Educator to start various online makeup classes, breaking the myth of none can learn makeup online. She believed in the idea and found it to be cost-effective for the students who don’t have much time to invest but still want to learn. With being firm on the idea, she started on with online 3 days, 7 days, and an advanced masterclass for all, men and women.

She then, progressed from collaboration shoots to paid kids shoots to paid fashion shoots to grooming and makeover sessions to makeup artists for celebrities including Prince Narula, Lopa Mudra Raut, Rohit Khandelwal, Randeep Rai, Abhilash Kumar, and many more.