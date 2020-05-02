Nitin Kumar, a known name in Pollywood Music, is more popular as Nitin Vilecha. Hailing from Punjab, he was born on 23 July 1999. Although the world of modelling is dominated by females, Nitin was successful enough in breaking this stereotype and emerged as a big name in the fashion world. With his handsome looks, he was able to make his entry into the fashion world. He worked with top models including Jon, Opry, and Lucky Blue to name a few. After reaching the zenith, he tried his luck at acting.

Soon he entered Pollywood with a few songs. His intention is clear; he wants to make his entry in Bollywood. He is waiting for the right opportunity to make a move inside the B Town. He has already proved his worth in modelling and it won’t be surprising to see him becoming a part of several global events as well. He has worked with different brands and companies and with his handsome and stunning looks, he is willing to go a long way with big ventures in modelling. Besides, he has been a part of many fashion shows as well as working as a showstopper for several top brands.

In a short time, he was able to carve his niche in this field and is now counted among the top models in the glamour world. People have started recognising him as he has become a regular face in the Pollywood music and fashion world. He is leaving no stone unturned to give his best and finding time for every assignment to do justice to the assignments he keeps on getting on his way. He may be a stable model with good earning but he wants to make his mark in Bollywood as well.