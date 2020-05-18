India has witnessed tremendous progress over the years for which the youth of the nation can be credited as one of the main factors. One such young boy is Nishaan Singh, a multi-asset trader and hedge fund owner from New Delhi who has marked his presence in the market.

Nishaan Singh started trading at a very young age of 15.

At first, he suffered losses as any newcomer would but with time he learnt from his mistakes and eventually become an expert.

Today, he runs a Hedge Fund and an Investment Advisory Firm named Sanbun Investments based in New Delhi. In a few years, he and his team have expanded their client base exponentially all over the world.

The company is registered under the Registrar of Firms, Delhi.

Nishaan Singh is also registered with the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

His NS10 Strategy has become very famous on his Instagram Channel @stockmarketconsultancy.

His goal is to run a 20 million dollar hedge fund by 2023.