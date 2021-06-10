The world came to a standstill soon after the pandemic outbreak. No industry except the eCommerce sector has seen unprecedented growth amid the Covid-19 crisis.

Customers’ need to purchase the products digitally led to a surge in eCommerce demand and supply. However, delivering the products to end customers wasn’t possible without courier partners.

The challenge didn’t stop here as choosing the right courier partner among hundreds of them out there would often lead to undelivered orders, high RTOs, delayed COD settlements, and other such hassles. To provide a solution to overcome these challenges, NimbusPost, a tech-enabled shipping aggregator platform came into existence.

The 2018 founded shipping platform serves its clients with end-to-end shipping solutions to reduce their logistics expenses. Generally, logistics cost includes several expenses like warehouse rent, inventory storage, and allocation, staff labor charges, transportation charges, etc. NimbusPost assists online sellers in omitting all these processes and opt for the most cost-effective shipping solution.

The company’s CEO, Yash Jain, and COO, Rajeev Pratap explain how eCommerce sellers can bring down their logistics expenses by choosing an AI-based shipping aggregator platform.

As NimbusPost offers competitive shipping rates to online sellers, they choose to sell products without levying a shipping fee which ultimately helps in bringing down the cart abandonment rate.

NimbusPost’s worldwide warehouses help online sellers in storing the products closer to their customers. Technologically advanced fulfillment centers facilitate the storage of goods at the most affordable rates.

As these facilities and end customers’ locations are nearby, sellers can deliver the shipments in the fastest time possible. Lesser distance not only reduces the shipping cost by almost more than half, but it also helps the sellers in reducing the RTO percentage which is mainly triggered due to delayed deliveries.

Another major benefit of partnering with a 3PL for carrying out the order fulfillment process is that the eCommerce sellers don’t have to invest in purchasing the ever-expensive warehouse space in multiple locations. Plus, managing a warehouse includes manpower expenses and training them for optimized operations.

The shipping aggregator enables eCommerce sellers to trim down their shipping costs by choosing the most cost-effective courier partner.

NimbusPost simplifies the process to find a carrier partner with the lowest shipping rates by bringing India’s most trusted 17+ courier partners like Blue Dart, DTDC, FedEx, Delhivery, XpressBees, and others on its platform.

eCommerce sellers can use the shipping rate calculator and check each courier partner’s shipping rate for a particular pin code. The feature not only saves time and effort but also saves the sellers from signing up on different web portals to compare their shipping rates.

Yash and Rajeev believe that being able to reach out to customers even in the remotest location is immensely important to grow a business. NimbusPost ensures its clients get the widest delivery reach by offering serviceability to 27,000+ pin codes. More sales mean more growth which subsequently helps in dipping the expense ratio.

Sharing insights on ways to cut down expenses of eCommerce businesses, NimbusPost’s co-founders emphasize the importance of tieing up with a shipping aggregator to overcome the cash outflow issues effectively. Having served to 10,000+ eCommerce SMEs, as well as some of the biggest brands including the likes of Meena Bazaar, Khadi Global, Shopclues, Boodmo, Sleepy Owl Coffee, and others.