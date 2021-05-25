The history of bodybuilding dates back to 1800 in England when Eugen Sandow decided to bring the sport that would speak about the physique and body of the participants into the light. But the concept was brought into the mainstream much later, by Canadian brothers Joe and Ben Weider.

Soon the popularity of the sports grew amongst the youth and it became part of the generic sports events. Nick Trigili, an American bodybuilder, expresses his concern regarding some mistakes performed by the athletes while pursuing the sport.

He says, “Bodybuilding, done professionally or recreational, presents numerous benefits but the common mistakes performed by people, can leave a grievous impact on their lives.”

Nick Trigili is a pro-bodybuilder, and an entrepreneur- founder of Automate with Amazon. With his immense dedication and strength, he was able to bag the title of Mr. USA in 2014. He then competed in numerous championships, where he was able to outperform many and win many accolades.

Nick Trigili’s story is truly motivational, because of which he is perceived as an icon in the industry. Therefore, here are some tips by Nick for people who are just beginning with their workout routine:

Knowing your strengths and weaknesses:

Comprehending your weaknesses and strengths is pivotal as it will help you focus on your flaws and evolve. Sometimes breaking your limits is important but to avoid any accidents or any physical issue you should analyze your potential.

Be positive:

Having a positive attitude towards your work and health is always beneficial. He says, “I have seen and witnessed the positive development of health and personality in people just by being optimistic about the future.” It is scientifically proven that being optimistic about your endeavours can lead you to success.

Avoid setting an unrealistic goal:

One should be aware of their potential and work accordingly. In the initial phase of your journey, you might not see instant results which will drain you out, but you have to believe in the process and be consistent while setting realistic goals for yourself.

Record your progress:

Adam says while going about your plan you should always make sure to make a checklist or record the progress you have made. Doing so will ensure your consistency and make you feel good about your small conquers. When you set short-term goals, achieving them becomes easy and you get to reward yourself for your triumphs.