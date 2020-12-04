A pioneer in digital businesses and a dynamic serial entrepreneur, Nick McCandless has launched countless software projects for diverse corporations worldwide. He has helped a plethora of businesses ranging from start-ups to Fortune 500 companies transform their companies through the power of the new digital world.

With a lot of experience under his belt, Nick has the unique talent and passion for bringing to life new ideas as solutions and making them viable for businesses.

Nick’s observations in the world of models made him notice a significant gap between models and effective monetization for their brands through social media. In a bid to solve this problem and set the stage for life-changing incomes for models, Nick, with his latest venture, McCandless Group, offers an incredibly successful digital solution to models.

This opportunity is specially created for models and influencers all over the world who are looking to create and grow a career using their social media on a long-term basis. Nick believes it is crucial for these influential and talented models to have their own platform (website) in order to monetize their efforts to the greatest extent. McCandless Group also provides them with protection, ownership, and full control of their content.

A high-end technology platform empowered and customized to the model’s brand and personality is created and maintained by data science, psychology, and analysis to ensure the models are making as much money as possible.

Nick is at the forefront of changing hundreds of model’s lives through the exclusive content platforms he has built and the experience he brings to those eager to succeed. McCandless Group has a wide array of clients earning six figures a month consistently thanks to the strategies and blueprint Nick has developed and carried out for models worldwide.

McCandless Group believes in partnering with each model and providing them with personalized guidance as a true business partner showing them the path to successfully thriving.