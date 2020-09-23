Major scientific and technological breakthroughs have the unrivalled potential to positively affect human history. Seasoned investors understand this to perfection and habitually seek opportunities that offer a clear asymmetric risk vs. reward ratio.

In the biotechnology space, only a handful of companies manage to cut through the noise and successfully achieve their full potential in the midst of increasingly complex and volatile conditions.

For Abhita Batra, CEO of Otomagnetics, Inc. – a leading biotech startup that analysts have praised due to its unquestionable market-altering potential – the commitment to actively improve countless human lives has been a consistent driving force throughout her noteworthy career.

Since her early teenage years, Batra was actively and consistently exposed to the inner workings of business, entrepreneurship and the life-changing potential of advanced biotechnology. Abhita is a natural-born leader, her ability to merge scientific expertise with superior business management skills have allowed her to successfully raise over USD $100 Million throughout her stellar career.

Shortly after being introduced to a cutting-edge ultra-targeted magnetic drug delivery technology – successfully developed at the University of Maryland out of the Fischell Department of Bioengineering (BioE) and Institute for Systems Research (ISR) in 2013 – Abhita realized the vast potential that this technology has to dramatically affect the vector of global healthcare.

“The fact that I can make a positive impact on patients’ lives through Otomagnetics fascinates me every day. Eleanor Roosevelt said, “if anyone were to ask me what I want out of life I would say – the opportunity for doing something useful, for in no other way, I am convinced, can true happiness be obtained.” – With our first indication focused on reversing hearing loss in kids, I am excited to be contributing to the well-being of our future generations. What else could be more rewarding?”-Abhita states.

Under Abhita Batra´s efficient leadership, Otomagnetics has successfully raised several million dollars in seed capital and secured high profile strategic commercial and development partnerships.

Most importantly, thanks to the trailblazing businesswoman´s strategic leadership style, the company has attracted widespread attention and as a consensus forms around Otomagnetics´ unrivalled clinical and financial potential a select group of investors including UHNWI, family offices, major investment banks and iconic physicians have gotten involved in what is projected to become the next major global player in the biotech space.