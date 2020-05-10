Nine years ago, a 16-year-old high school boy from the UK established a fledgeling fashion store from his bedroom. A year later, another boy of his age had dropped out of his school with no clear direction, just with a growing impetus to be the best he can and prove doubters wrong. Several years later, when both of their paths collided, they utilized their distinctive skill sets to establish a bold new venture called The Normal Company.

Meet Myles Broom – the guy behind the menswear brand and Cameron Farthing – the high school dropout, together, after having been through their respective journeys, they founded The Normal Company — an e-Commerce agency that helps the brands unleash their actual potential and yield outstanding revenues.

Myles grew up in a household where he was taught and reiterated all of the important lessons found in the book “7 Habits of Highly-Effective People” by Steven Covey. He had a yearning to be an entrepreneur since he was very young. He started his first venture when he was only 14 years old and later, at 16, founded an online fashion store whilst at school.

His keen interest in Business Studies meant he was spending extra hours at school learning the subject. Soon he had developed and dabbled in a series of businesses including a T-shirt store, content creation agency, an elite members club, and exporting a champagne label that he sourced to the nightclubs in London. To hone his skill-set and acquire knowledge firsthand, he later went on to work in different marketing agencies as well.

Cameron, however, decided to drop out of school to pursue his dreams. At first, he had no clear direction. However, he soon found out about Commercial Diving — an extremely daunting job that paid well. He enrolled himself in the course and spent 3 years working 12 hours a day offshore. Fascinated by earning online, he also experimented with side hustles like starting his YouTube Channel, Growing and Selling Instagram Accounts, Affiliate Marketing, and Sneaker Reselling.

However, he was dissatisfied with the outcomes. It was not until he stumbled upon e-Commerce and Dropshipping that he found his calling and began reaping results. He established his own e-Commerce store that generated enough profits in 10 months that he quit his 5 figure job as a Commercial Diver. He successfully launched several other e-Commerce platforms and to hone his skill-set and acquire knowledge about digital marketing he surrounded himself with the top 10% in this field.

The Normal Company was born as a consequence of the realization that Myles’ marketing expertise and knowledge and Cameron’s expertise with the e-Commerce aligned well and worked symbiotically to benefit both of them in the form of this platform that they curated for brands to accelerate their growths so they can scale new heights.

The primary goal of their agency is to harness the powers of e-Commerce using tools like Social Advertising on Facebook, Instagram, and Snapchat and other Digital Marketing strategies to help the businesses stuck in growth plateau, unleash their capacity to generate out-sized and unimaginable profits. Their clients include top international and celebrity-endorsed brands like Kylie Jenner, Will I Am, and Victoria’s Secrets models among others.

As they continue to pursue this goal and serve their clients with The Normal Company, Myles and Cameron have since been recognized and featured in Forbes, ThriveGlobal, Inc., and many others for their exceptional efforts and skills in such a short space of time.