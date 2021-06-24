The 30-year-old, with his passion and determination, has touched people’s hearts with music and his generous work.

There are so many youngsters who believe in only running behind their set goals or aspirations in life, while there are many others who believe in doing the unusual and, with their work, create a difference in the lives of others. To be a part of the latter category is more difficult and challenging, but a few of them have totally astounded the world with their pure will and talents.

One such high-performing professional is Umar Manzoor who has been taking over the field of music and also working towards making a difference in people’s lives through his charity named ‘Al-Fikr Charity’.

Umar Manzoor was born in 1991 and from the very beginning, music was where his heart got stuck. Today, this young gentleman is a well-recognized British Pakistani singer, songwriter and composer. Since last year, Umar Manzoor has been gaining great momentum and success with his songs. His debut song Bekhud in May 2020 was a huge hit which motivated him to come up with many other soulful tracks like Ya Nabi, Khuda Ki, Madinay Ke Aaqa and Sukoon.

In 2017, after the passing of his beloved mother, Umar Manzoor decided to start contributing his bit to society in the loving memory of his mother who was known as a generous woman. This led to the initiation of the Al-Fikr Charity in 2018. Through the charitable organization, Umar Manzoor wants to encourage each and every person out there to be of help to people in need and work towards their betterment. He confesses that he founded Al-Fikr Charity to inspire acts of kindness, encourage selflessness in the form of charity while also educating people.

Whether as a musician and singer or as a generous man, taking inspiration from his late mother, Umar Manzoor has definitely made a special place for himself in the hearts of many across the world.