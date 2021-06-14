Sanjog Bhushan answers 15 questions. Sanjog Bhushan is the producer who has been the highlight of the Indian 2020-2021 music scenario. Currently, he is at the pinnacle of success in terms of a 20-year-old’s achievements. His latest tune “Better Days” has wrapped over 100 million in total streams.

What’s your favourite time of the day?

I would say 5 pm in the evening.

What’s your biggest strength?

Keeping it real.

What’s your biggest weakness?

Taking everything personally; like, everything.

What’s one vice you wish you could give up?

Comparison.

Vintage or new clothing line?

Vintage

When are you the most inspired?

When something good happens to me.

What’s inspiring you in life right now?

That my music is being loved and people want to hear more.

What’s your current favourite brand of clothing that you own?

Aeropostale.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve received?

Don’t sweat the small stuff. Keep your eyes on your own paper. Live in the moment and forget your past.

What’s your biggest regret?

Tough one! Not discovering my music talents when in school.

What’s the one thing you wish you knew at age 19?

I wish I knew that everything would end up great, so just keep living life to the fullest and not worry.

What’s your favourite colour?

Red.

What’s one thing you had to learn the hard way?

You meet less of real people who want good for you keeping their issues/reasons aside.

One advise for people who strive to become like you?

Keep moving forward regardless of what anyone says. Remember, it’s their insecurities about you becoming more successful than them.

Lastly, the most asked question – why do you keep your life so private while having so many fans and people who admire you?

I like to keep it private and be around people with whom I can grow into a better person. Being in public is not something for me.