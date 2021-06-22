Many young talents are making their way into the entertainment industry. Gigi Vega is one such multi-talented artist who has been making her name in the entertainment world as a pop singer, songwriter, choreographer, actor, and youth influencer. In a short period of time, she has impressed everyone with her brilliant performances.

Born in Boston, Gigi Vega started writing songs at a very early age with her father. She was also enthusiastic about acting and dancing but decided to have a career in the music industry. She came to the limelight with her first song “MISTLETOE KISS” which created a strong impact in the entertainment world.

It went viral on social media and received over 10 million views. It was also featured in different famous chartbusters like Billboard Magazine’s Adult Contemporary Chart. Later on, the song was also chosen for a Netflix movie in 2020.

Her latest release “Watchu Tryna Do” in January 2021 has also received a strong response from pop music lovers across the world. It is a wonderful depiction of her life story. The song is a combination of top-notch production with well-written lyrics and its upbeat sound adds to the soulful voice of Gigi Vega.

It has already ranked #50 on the top 40 radio charts and #26 on the R&B iTunes chart and has crossed 1.5 million views. Written before the Covid-19 pandemic, Gigi Vega has adapted the words to fit the climate. Her passion for pop music is the reason behind her exceptional musical works.

Gigi Vega is an inspiration for aspiring artists and entrepreneurs. She is a prominent example of how you can achieve success by following your passion and dreams. You need to work hard and go out of your comfort zone to fulfil your desires.