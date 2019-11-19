The Internet has given us some really new and hidden personalities in the past few years and their inspirational work is providing new hopes to the people around the globe.

One such beautiful, certified fitness coach, national taekwondo player, environmentalist, and winner of the best fitness blogger award in 2019 is Chandigarh’s Mukti Gautam.

Mukti Gautam is a fabulous personality who is full of life, very energetic a lovely human being, and she is helping many people to live a better life by giving them personal training. Her nutrition program has done wonders for many.

Mukti Gautam knows her social responsibilities and she has given her best as an environmentalist too. She was also a part of the Swach Bharat Abhiyan for more than two years. Mukti Gautam is an athlete and a National Taekwondo player.

Mukti Gautam left her job for YouTube as she wanted to pursue her dream to become fit and make others fit and healthy in their lives.

Apart from having a fitness channel, she is also a food vlogger. She started food vlogging by the name Foodie We with her brother Aditya Gautam and a friend Onkar Randhawa and the channel is growing on YouTube and Instagram.

Mukti Gautam believes that one should know how to eat the foods you love and still be healthy. She says, “It is not about eating healthy all the time, it’s about keeping your diet balanced.”

Mukti Gautam is a good example for young girls who want to grow in their life and want to achieve their dreams. Her popularity is growing at a rapid pace on Instagram and YouTube.