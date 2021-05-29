No achievement can be compared to that of representing the country on a global level. It takes sheer determination, hard work and a lot of effort to be the pride of the nation. Looks like Vandana Anchalia is all set to pursue her dream and turn it into reality. The woman has undeniably achieved success like no other, and her pathbreaking journey is an inspiring tale for the women of the country. Breaking stereotypes after marriage, Vandana with her work is setting an example for all the working ladies.

A multi-tasker that she truly is, Vandana Anchalia made a place for herself in the Mrs India World Finalist 2020-2021. The versatile lady was recently conferred with the Mrs India World International Title and she is all set to represent the country at the 2022 World International Pageant in Miami, Florida, USA. For the same, Anchalia is leaving no stone unturned as she considers this event a once in a lifetime opportunity. Vandana was supposed to fly this year, but due to the unfortunate coronavirus pandemic, the event has been pushed to next year.

Over the last few years, Vandana has been dedicatedly focusing on her skincare, beauty and fashion statement. For the upcoming event, she comments, “Bagging the Mrs India World International Title is a ticket to fulfil my dreams. Nothing gives more contentment than knowing that I will be representing India on a global stage next year. I aim to win the crown, not just for myself, but bring it to India.” With her preparation going in full swing, Vandana Anchalia has become particular about her daily regime and is super excited about the mega event.

Besides her stint in the beauty and fashion industry, not many are aware of Vandana’s humble beginnings. She began her professional career as a sales executive in a courier company in 2006. Not only this, she has been the voice for the voiceless and has always taken a stand for animal welfare. She is also the founder of ‘Kannan Animal Welfare’ (KAW), the animal welfare organisation that rescues stray dogs and other animals from being exploited.

Known for her multitasking skills, Vandana Anchalia has perfectly maintained a balance between her personal and professional work culture. Through her animal welfare organization, she is rightly encouraging the entrepreneurship spirit among women. The major achievement in her kitty is slated for the next year when she would represent India in the global beauty pageant on the world stage. The path that the model and entrepreneur has chosen unarguably proves that women are gradually taking over the world in every field.