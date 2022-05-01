Mr. Rafih Filli awarded the ‘Top 30 most successful self-made men in UAE’ by prodigy global network

Mr. Rafih Filli the famous businessman & entrepreneur AKA The Chai Master has recently been listed & awarded among the Top 30 most successful self-made men in UAE by prodigy global network in Recognition to his impalpable Dedication, Commitment and Hard Work to Succeed.

26 April 2022 – The award for managing to rank in this severely competitive list was given to Mr Rafih Full on Friday, 22nd April 2022. Whilst the venue for the award function was chosen to be the resplendent hotel – Arjaan which is constructed by Rotana in Media City of the Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Prodigy global network is a prominent company which was designed by CD (Creative Design works) that primarily organizes legacy and life-changing events, manages world class talents and speakers, organizes substantial, informative and educational workshops and trainings, engages in social-awareness activities. For motivating & improvising the business class in the United Arab Emirates.

On one of Mr. Rafih Filli’s official social media accounts on receiving this prestigious award

the team Filli posted : “Mr. fiLLi receiving the Top 30 most Successful SELF-MADE MEN in UAE. Thank you Prodigy Global Network for this beautiful Award & Amazing Event…”

The award fell in the hands of Mr. Filli fairly on account of his consistent hard work & intelligent business moves which has resulted in making a small filli cafe into a potent sensational brand. This brand further recently got a hefty impetus with the grand opening of its headquarters in the Burjuman Business Tower of Central Dubai.

By this far Mr Rafih filli has successfully been able to establish this brand in countries like United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Canada, India, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Kingdom and United States of America having more than seventy five functional outlets and fifteen franchise stores. Which undeniably makes it so well deserving for this prestigious award.