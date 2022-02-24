Mr. Aslam Gurukkal’s ‘Friendship Cup UAE – 2022’ Uniting the People Across Nations!

The Managing Director & CEO of ARBA Sports Services LLC, Mr. Aslam Gurukkal organizes a glorious cricket tournament, ‘Friendship Cup, UAE 2022’. The cricket tournament will be conducted in March 2022 at the famous Sharjah International Cricket Stadium, Sharjah, UAE. Cricket lovers will get a great chance to witness a mesmerizing cricket tournament. The tournament gives golden chance for professional, young, and veteran cricketers to compete with each other to entertain cricket fans. Mr. Aslam Gurukkal loves sports, especially cricket, which prompted him to launch the Friendship Cup UAE.

ARBA Sports Services LLC has announced a cricket tournament, Friendship Cup UAE, following the UAE’s campaign ‘Most Beautiful Winter in the World’. This campaign was launched by H.H Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to promote tourism in the UAE. The campaign kicked off under the patronage of Sheikh Faisal bin Khaled Al Qassemi and in association with the Safety Ambassadors Council of Dubai Police.

Friendship Cup UAE will be held on the 5th, 6th, and 7th of March 2022 at the famed Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Four teams will participate in the tournament, including India Legends, Bollywood Kings, Pakistan Legends, and World Legends. The India Legends team includes former cricketers of team India led by Mr. Mohammed Azharuddeen, former captain of the Indian cricket team. The Bollywood Kings include celebrities of Bollywood cinema captained by Mr. Suniel Shetty. The Pakistan Legends comprise former cricketers of the Pakistan team led by Mr. Imran Nazeer. World Legends will be World Eleven Cricket Team led by Mr. Ajantha Mendis.

During the cricket tournament, Mr. Aslam Gurukkal will honor some prominent personalities from the various government departments, Non-profit organizations, corporates, and social welfare teams for their hard work, heroic efforts, and sincere social services during the horrific COVID -19 pandemic situations in the UAE. Honoring these warriors will encourage many people to do many good things for society in the future and spread a good message to the community. It will enhance the value of social service and promote human values.

Mr. Aslam Gurukkal believes that sports will unite different nations and people together. He understands that sports can build healthy relationships among countries across the world. The Friendship Cup, UAE – 2022 will bring together and unite many people the world over. Mr. Aslam Gurukkal says that we are conducting this tournament to show our reverence and love towards the game of cricket.

The Friendship Cup UAE offers a golden chance for cricket lovers to witness and enjoy nail-biting and closely fought cricket matches in an international cricket stadium. By conducting the cricket tournament, ARBA Sports Services LLC hopes to bring more colors and sparkles to the event of celebrations. ARBA Sports Services LLC intends to give a chance of a lifetime to talented young cricketers to expose their unique abilities to the world. ARBA Sports Services LLC assures all the support to the young cricketers who have the potential and caliber to excel in the game of cricket.

A political leader and a successful businessman, Mr. Aslam Gurukkal is recognized for his social services, especially during the Covid 19 pandemic. He is known for his humanitarian and charitable services. Mr. Aslam Gurukkal is a member of the prestigious Gurukkal family of Kerala, who owns widespread business establishments across Indian states like Kerala, Karnataka, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, and in some metro cities of India like Cochin, Bangalore, New Delhi, etc. Their business empire is now extended to the UAE and Turkey as well.

Mr. Aslam Gurukkal has a significant role in organizing the tournament along with his friends and partners, including Mr. Amin Pathan, the chairman of ARBA Sports Services LLC, Mr. Noufal Qudran, the Operations Director at ARBA Sports Services LLC, and Mr. Huzaifa Ibrahim, the head of the organizing committee of The Friendship Cup, UAE – 2022.

Mr. Aslam Gurukkal is the chairman of Electro-Mech Enterprises Solutions Pvt Ltd (EME. EME has educational partnerships with multiple global giants such as SAP, Microsoft, Cambridge University Press, Siemens, IBM, etc. EME is affiliated with Multiple Sector Skills Councils under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of India, Banking Financial Services (BFSI), Sector Skill Council Management and Entrepreneurship and Professional Skills Council (MEPSC), Sports and Fitness Sector Skill Council (SPEFL – SC), and Technology and Training Partnerships.