The speaker says that weak minds escape challenges and find excuses to not work, whereas strong minds transform the challenges into opportunities.

Ever wondered what makes entrepreneurs and other influential people successful? Well, they can take responsibility in any given situation. When you are aware of taking initiatives in the projects, you know how to lead the game. Throwing light on how to become a successful person in any field, inspiring figure and motivational speaker Soeng Chatvichea spills some beans on the courage of taking responsibility to achieve success.

Additionally, he even stated that taking responsibilities boosts confidence, and one must not shy away from leading any project given to him or her. According to him, giving 100 per cent and focusing more on the effort than the output is of utmost importance. Soeng Chatvichea dropped out of his doctoral studies in Europe to sell corn cakes, pursuing his dream of becoming an outstanding entrepreneur, now has a very famous business on social media. You probably know the founder of MasterLife Club (MLC), who regularly shares training videos online with millions of people each month.

Apart from this, Soeng Chatvichea suggests that teamwork and collective efforts are equally responsible for the success of any individual. If we look, no individual reaches the pinnacle of success without anyone’s help or support.

“My goal is to inspire people with my words and bring a positive impact on society,” Chatvichea said. Amidst the rising cases of Covid-19 once again, the social worker and his team have always made sure to help the needy people in any capacity.

Earlier, Soeng Chatvichea has initiated several donations for the poor people and has donated money as well as essential commodities to those in needs. As of now, the second wave of the deadly virus has disrupted the country. Looking at the situation, the social worker requests everyone to stay indoors. He and his team have also been instrumental in helping people who are facing a financial crunch in these dire times. If you’ve ever wanted to change the world, this is your chance to do it – one motivational speech at a time!