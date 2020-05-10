Public Relations (PR) is one of the keys to promoting anyone, for bringing them closer to people and making them aware of their individual strengths.

Monaa Jaswani started her career with a leading PR firm in Mumbai and managed big artists like R Madhavan, Ali Zafar, Sonu Sood, Maniesh Paul, Ileana D’cruz, Aditi Rao Hyadari, Harshvardhan Rane and Jackky Bhagnani as a publicist and celebrity image reputation manager.

Having gained substantial experience, Mona felt it was time to start something of her own and become an entrepreneur. The idea behind starting a new firm was to add a new dimension to the world of PR, something she strongly felt for.

Within a decade, Mona managed several coveted personalities from across films, TV and music industries, including the likes of Satish Kaushik, Pen India Ltd., Freddy Daruwala, Darshan Kumar, composer Vishal Mishra, Sharad Kelkar, Aahana Kumra, Gautam Gulati, Amol Parashar, Anupriya Goenka, Sonnali Sehgall, Meera Chopra and Manjot Singh among others.

Apart from helping her celebrity clients, she redefined the ethics of the new-age PR business which became one of her greatest strengths and USPs. Monaa added value by introducing empathy and care along with sharpness and objectivity. Her approach is proactive and she is protective of her clients.

She makes sure they are invited to the best of the events and are treated like an A-lister. Her forte is strategising. She believes in being honest about informing her clients where they stand and then work out a PR strategy for them. For her, PR is not just about getting articles/interviews published; it’s branding and upscaling the image of an actor, bringing them closer to their fans and ensuring that they promote social causes and work towards the betterment of society.

Mona is certain about associating her efforts with charitable causes to help the needy and spread awareness to make the world a better place to live in.