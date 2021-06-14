What makes a person a true celebrity? Or it should be who makes them a true celebrity? You ask any celeb the answer would be the same, their fans and followers. It’s the love from their followers that makes any celebrity an overnight sensation. Fans are often considered to be the backbone of celebrities whose love brings success and prosperity to the life of stars.

Mandy Milano is a huge name in the glamour world who is the perfect combination of beauty and brains. The beauty is always successful in doing her work on social media and credits her followers for the same. The model thinks her fans are one of the biggest reasons why she is witnessing an upward trend in the modelling industry.

The sensational model considers herself lucky for all the love that she is receiving from her admirers. The diva thanked her followers for all love and support that they have given her till now and wants them to be by her side always. The model will continue to do her best for her fans and followers every time she gets a chance.

“I have no words to thank my fans for all their support. Coming forward I need you all to be my side and I would continue to do my best for you all,” said Mandy.

Mandy Milano is a prominent model on social media. Her desire and dedication won the hearts of her followers and got her 1 million followers on her Instagram page. The model came to the eyes of several modelling managers soon after because of her bubbly nature and perfect body. This all led to her photos being published in magazines and gigs in music videos.