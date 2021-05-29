Many tall and curvy women face the problem of getting the clothes of their perfect fit. Although several new brands cater to the needs of such customers, the problem still exists to a certain extent.

Gemma Walshe is a renowned model who used to face the problem to find the right clothes for her size. The model is now planning to start her venture into clothing for women of every shape and size.

The diva wants to create the change as she wants no other woman to face the problem that she used to face. “My future goals are to create my clothing line and boots collection that caters to all women, but especially tall plus-size women such as myself that struggle to find proper jeans/ boots to fit wide calves,” said Gemma.

Gemma’s love for beauty and fashion was one of the biggest reasons that pushed her to dive deep into the glamour world. A small hobby turned out to be a life-changing opportunity for Gemma as she started trying her hands on various aspects of fashion and lifestyle, especially to cater to plus-sized women.

Gemma Walshe has worked with some of the big companies like FashionNova, Boohoo, Pretty Little Thing, and Savage Fenty as their model. The model belongs to a mixed culture where her father is Irish and her mother is Jamaican.

The beauty followed her passion to make her name in the fashion world, for which she migrated from the United Kingdom to the States where she completed her graduation in Marketing and Graphic Design.

The fashionable model is not just beautiful from the inside but also from the outside as she plans to come up with her own fashion business to generate classy clothes for all kinds of women.