Multifaceted artist Wenjie Yang alias Mike Yang is a rising junior at NYU Tisch School of the arts. He makes it his mission to shake things up with his craft. From a very young age, Mike Yang has set himself apart from others. At the age of 5, an age where most kids indulge in trivial matters, Yang manifested a profound appetite for arts.

He illustrated an ardour for the violin, engaging in this passion and taking it as far as the Guangzhou Opera House, one of China’s most esteemed concert halls where he set himself apart from his peers.

As of recent, Mike Yang has taken his dedication and passion to the next level, studying as an international student at the globally renowned NYU Tisch school of the arts, known widely for producing the likes of Alec Baldwin, Lady Gaga, Adam Sandler, and countless others.

At NYU Tisch, Mike realized a new passion for drama (acting) and is continually seeking and acquiring opportunities to increase his acting experience with the goal of growing into a better actor. Currently, he is working with Emmy award-winning filmmakers on a new cinematic piece arranged for release in the near future. His admiration for the dramatic arts run deep, portrayed by his efforts to broaden his acting horizons by learning new techniques.

Moreover, to strengthen himself as an actor, Mike Yang has been working with some of the best acting coaches in the city of New York, Matt Newton being one of them. He is also a mentee/student at Atlantic Acting Studio, a studio which has produced many Hollywood favourites.

Determined to go places, Yang is constantly bettering himself and seldom rests, even also receiving private instruction this summer from the artistic director of the prominent T. Schreiber Studio, Peter Jensen.

The determination and magnetism that Yang possesses are exactly what has caused him to break through barriers and basks in the light that is a result of all his hard work.

When asked about his inspiration, Yang cites incredulous Chinese actors such as Li Gong, Bruce Li, Jackie Chan, and Tony Leung, holding himself to their standards of acting and tenacious in going above and beyond to be even greater as he seeks to appease both American and Chinese audiences; he hopes to enamour audiences internationally in the future when he achieves his goals.

Mike Yang is passionate about both being one of the driving forces behind pushing and flourishing Asian representation in Hollywood and maintaining the brilliant direction that Chinese cinema has taken in recent years.

As a multicultural actor, Mike Yang is always finding new ways to integrate his culture in his passion for acting, even incorporating Cantonese and Mandarin Chinese in some of his academic and career-related works and endeavours.