When it comes to entrepreneurship, many people try their luck and fail miserably. But there is one name that is becoming eminent in the social media marketing realm these days. He is undeniably a champion in the social media marketing realm. It takes a lot to rise up to that level and Michael has accomplished it exceptionally well. His company Forward Growth Media is growing and is making a name for itself in the social media marketing industry.

Forward Growth Media helps 6-8 figure business owners grow their business and generate new customers through Social Media Marketing and Paid Advertising. It was definitely not an easy path to success for Michael and his company. It took many long workdays and late nights to get to where they are today.

Usually, when people start working in any field, they do it with a mentor to avoid failures. Michael is that mentor who gives social media businesses that kickstart without any fail. He believes that his experiences in life and business have given him the ability to save others’ time by preventing them from making the mistakes that he made.