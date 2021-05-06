Michael Tolmach, an American businessman who made the bulk of his net worth in the vaping industry, is currently a resident of West Hollywood Hills and his life has never been that of ordinary. In pursuit of the American Dream, Michael’s family moved to the United States in 1993. Landing in Brooklyn, New York City was a drastic change for the young immigrant and he quickly adapted to his environment.

Michael is an inspirational businessman as he continues to evolve and expand his business. After succeeding in his venture he decided to introduce another business of authentic leather handbag brands. Even though it failed to create a mark in the fashion industry, he consistently worked to fulfil his dream of creating a brand that will embark on a successful journey. Tolmach shares experiences in product development, celebrity marketing, and extensive intellectual property litigation.

Since Tolmach’s career began he has collected revenues worth more than $150 million. Michael and Grishayev are planning to continue the same path and thrive in the fashion industry. He believes, “Try not to be a man of success, but rather a man of value.” His professional journey has been a path of thorns as he constantly faced obstacles and setbacks. Success was a choice that he made when he chose to work instead of giving up. Building a brand in a competitive market is difficult, but the glory and enthralling pieces of the brand have manifested success into this venture.

Tolmach’s current role as president of Purpyle, a trendy shades brand, is only the latest chapter in a remarkable career. Prior to joining the world of fashion and accessories, Tolmach was a key builder of the prominent company Eonsmoke. Before that he was a licensed financial advisor at a boutique advisory on Wall Street. He has expired Series 3, 7, and 63 licenses and studied at Bronx High School of Science and Baruch College. Tolmach’s boosters say he is a natural fit for elected office and that his ambition and penchant for hard work mean his list of accomplishments will only grow.