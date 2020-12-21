They say beauty lies in the eye of the beholder. However, the magic of makeup can transform a shy damsel into a confident young woman, ready for all that the world has to offer her. The make-Up industry is not only a lucrative career path but also considered as an art that is perfected with passion and practice.

Mehak has been reigning over the bridal makeup industry for 6 years. For her, make-up is not her profession but what defines her, and success to her isn’t a glamorous lifestyle but perfecting every look flawlessly.

Mehak’s first step to bringing her dreams to life was at London School of Make-Up where she was trained to become a Professional Makeup Artist. She has always believed in inspiring young girls to embrace their beauty, as makeup is just what accentuates the look but confidence is what brightens up the whole persona.

After perfecting the art of make-up and hair artistry, she launched her own brand “GLAM-O-HOLIC” which offers an exclusive range of Professional Make-up Brushes and Hypnotic 3D-Mink Eyelashes. Along with her husband and brother, she started a new venture called Mehba Cosmetics which deals in all kinds of international makeup brands and has a retail store in Ludhiana.

She frequently conducts workshops and masterclasses for enthusiastic and upcoming makeup artists and beauty influencers to nurture their creative minds and inspire them with ideas.

Her hard work and talent have gained an immense amount of respect in the beauty industry and she has bagged quite a few accolades from the industry.

Mehak has been honoured with many awards including International Award Brand Icon Thailand, Wedding Mantra award for the celebrity make-up and hair artist.

She has been awarded by top-notch celebrities of the Bollywood film industry, namely, International Quality Award by Kareena Kapoor Khan, International Excellence Award by Madhuri Dixit, Best Celebrity & Bridal Make-Up Artist of the year Award by Chitrangada Singh.

It doesn’t end here!! Mehak has been an official promotional partner for Bollywood blockbusters like Veere Di Wedding & Gully boy, she has been on live make-up sets of Aate Di Chiri with Neeru Bajwa and shoots with actress Sonam Bajwa.

She had her Academy Inauguration and MK master class with Gauhar Khan and Ankita Sharma. She received an award for the Quality Eye Lashes and Professional Brushes for her own brand GLAM-OHOLIC by Dia Mirza.

It isn’t the awards but her down to earth and humble connection with her audience that has created a humongous fan following for Mehak Kawatra. Mehak is a social media buff and has received love with a jaw-dropping number of 237K+ followers on her Instagram page.

Mehak Kawatra spearheaded the makeup industry from Ludhiana, Punjab and has made her mark all over India. Today she is one of the makeup experts from Ludhiana who have journeyed this far with magic at their fingertips, stars in their eyes, loved ones by their side ready to shatter all the glass ceilings on their way up.