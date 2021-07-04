India is a place of mixed culture, and every culture has its beauty and heritage. Several talented people come from different places and carve in a niche for themselves in their respective fields.

Actress and Dancing Queen Megha Kaur is one true gem who hails from the beautiful lands of Andaman Nicobar. Currently being the talk of the town for her stellar performance in the music video Lockdown Main Mora Saiyaan, Megha has made a smashing debut leaving everyone astonished.

At just the age of 18, Megha is always seen making her hometown and country proud and thinks it has given her a lot. The diva came to Mumbai to fulfill her dream of becoming an actress and has been climbing the stairway to success ever since then.

Her dancing is flawless and so is her acting. Owing to her impeccable dancing skills, flawless acting, and beautiful features, Megha has amassed a humongous fanbase on social media. She holds a good fashion sense and is often trending with stylish pictures.

With her sheer dedication and determination, Megha has made a place in the hearts of the people of India. Trained from Kings United Dance Academy, she is an excellent classical dancer who is also good at western dance forms. Her versatility and elegance make her the queen of hearts.