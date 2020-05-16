Meet Palan is an Entrepreneur and a Social Worker based in Rajkot, Gujarat. He is an advocate at the High Court of Gujarat. Meet Palan is also the man behind the ‘Chitranagri’ programme of Rajkot which is dedicated to a cleaner city made beautiful by adding on paintings all across the city of Rajkot.

Apart from being a businessman and the brain behind this social project, Meet is also keen to work for the welfare of needy individuals.

Meet is just 27 years old but has featured on various news and local television channels in Gujarat for his kindness and social work. Palan is also the founder of ‘Chitranagri’ programme for a clean city with his motto ‘Swach Rajkot, Sundar Rajkot’ along with his father Bipinchandra Palan, Director and Jithubai Kotecha, the Co-founder of the programme ‘Chitranagri’.

Palan is a kind man who organizes various NGO and charity events during his free time/weekends. He was also in the headlines for organising a charity campaign for needy and disabled daughters for helping them grow by getting educated. Meet is a man of heart who also works for the welfare of needy individuals and is also a social worker.

Meet Palan is one of those individuals who are helping the poor and needy during the lockdown. Meet Palan is someone who inspires people on a day-to-day basis, be it in the sphere of business, lifestyle, social work or just keeping up with morals.

He was felicitated by Roshan Singh Sodhi, the Police Commissioner and the MLA of his locality. Meet has proved his mettle and value and has been instrumental in building a better future for his community. Meet Palan turned his attention towards helping those in distress due to the pandemic.

Here’s what Meet Palan has to say about his work and his success in his life as an Entrepreneur, Social Worker and the ‘Chitranagri’ Programme.

Aim for the ‘Chitranagri’ programme: “Chitranagri is a mission for me, set up under the Mission Smart City Trust. This colourful venture was built with ideas put forth by Jitubhai Kotecha and myself. We have also received ample support from Vijay Nehra ji, Rajkot Municipal Commissioner and the citizens of this beautiful city of Rajkot.”

He further adds that their mission is to create a beautiful and clean city that is ready to receive tourists from all over the globe which gives a boost to the economy by revenue generation from the tourism of Gujarat.

Any prior mentorship: “Whatever I’m doing today is purely based on my abilities, skills and zeal to do such things. I got no prior mentorship from anyone. I am thankful to my father Mr Bipinchandra Palan for always standing by me and Mr Jitubhai Kotecha for implementing ideas related to business as well as social welfare.

Helping the needy individuals during the Covid-19 lockdown: “The ongoing lockdown has affected the lives of some of the most vulnerable communities across the country, such as migrant labourers, waste pickers, single mothers and many more.

‘To help people aid these initiatives, volunteers from my team have put together a list of verified Non-Government Organizations, charities and institutions which are working towards this cause in the lockdown period.

“For instance, my team has successfully called for donations and has provided the needy with tons of rice, dal, sugar and other daily food products that are the needs for their daily food source. Thousands of face masks have been made by my dear team and have been distributed among the ones who need them as they have no proper shelter, i.e. home.”

Future plans: “My plan is to continuously give the best support and assistance to the development of my beautiful city of Rajkot. I want my team to be recognized globally and need more people to know our work and join our venture for our mission on helping the needy ones. They can follow me on Instagram (https://instagram.com/meetpalan?igshid=c2mz9gl11vu ) and contact me personally if they would like to join our venture, Thank you!”